Diesel No Longer The King In Europe. Hybrid's Win In 2021.

Agent001 submitted on 2/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:38 PM

Views : 452 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.france24.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Self-charging hybrid cars, which operate on both an internal combustion engine and a battery, outsold diesel cars in Europe for the first time in 2021, albeit by just 48 vehicles, data showed on Wednesday.

One in 11 cars sold were battery-electric, the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed, totalling just under 880,000 vehicles.

A total of 1,901,239 million self-charging hybrid cars were registered in the European Union throughout the year, a significant jump from the 1.1 million registered in 2020.

Diesel registrations, which have cratered since the Dieselgate scandal in 2015, fell by a third from last year's 2.77 million to 1,901,191.


Read Article


Diesel No Longer The King In Europe. Hybrid's Win In 2021.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)