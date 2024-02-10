Dieselgate Trail Of Ex Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn Postponed Due To Health Reasons

The trial of former Volkswagen chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, has been delayed due to his poor health.

Winterkorn resigned as the boss of the company in 2015, after it was revealed that vehicle emissions had been manipulated to meet environmental standards – the so-called ‘dieselgate’ scandal.

Reuters reports that a court in Germany announced yesterday (Tuesday, October 1) that he will not be fit to attend in the next few months and the trial is expected to start again during the first quarter of 2025.

The 77-year-old faces charges of fraud, market manipulation and unlawful false testimony before a parliamentary committee.