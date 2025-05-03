Digital Artist Takes a Swing at The Mustang Mach 4 - Is It A Hit?

There is only one Ford Mustang, the iconic pony car, yet if you were to ask the Blue Oval, they would tell you that there are two. They would refer to the Mach-E electric crossover, which doesn't share a single nut or bolt with the muscle car. If everything goes well, then the Ford Mustang family might gain a third derivative: a sedan. We have known about the possibility of such a model for a few years, as it was 2022 when the Dearborn company released an official sketch of a Mustang Sedan based on the S650. Two years later, it was reported that those attending a dealer meeting in Las Vegas were shown a four-door coupe that was presumably named the Mach 4. Fast forward to 2025, and Ford recently filed a trademark with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) to secure the Mach 4 moniker. This means that there is a small possibility that Ford might be planning a four-door derivative of the S650 Mustang. Some may see it as sacrilege, but a hypothetical Ford Mach 4 would allow the company to take a swing at the four-door version of the latest generation Dodge Charger.





