Dinosaur No More - Toyota To Kill Legendary Land Cruiser

Toyota's commitment to heritage can apparently only go so far.

In 2019, Toyota Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations Bill Fay told Motor Authority the automaker was "fully committed to the Land Cruiser for the foreseeable future." The foreseeable future apparently went through 2021.



On Wednesday, a forum member on IH8MUD.com posted (which has since been deleted) that Toyota will discontinue the Land Cruiser in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. The post noted the Land Cruiser's luxury sibling, the Lexus LX, will live on with a turbocharged V-6 instead of the current 5.7-liter V-8.