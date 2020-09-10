Dinosaur No More - Toyota To Kill Legendary Land Cruiser

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2020

Toyota's commitment to heritage can apparently only go so far.

In 2019, Toyota Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations Bill Fay told Motor Authority the automaker was "fully committed to the Land Cruiser for the foreseeable future." The foreseeable future apparently went through 2021.

On Wednesday, a forum member on IH8MUD.com posted (which has since been deleted) that Toyota will discontinue the Land Cruiser in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. The post noted the Land Cruiser's luxury sibling, the Lexus LX, will live on with a turbocharged V-6 instead of the current 5.7-liter V-8.



If Toyota turning the BMW Z4 into a Supra you can't really claim current management cares at all about heritage. Their longest running nameplate in the USA for sure, but with 3,300 units sold annually in recent years it is a blip on the sales charts. At $89,000 it does not really fit the Toyota lineup of everyday cars, CUV's and Trucks for regular people. It will live on as a stripped out plain SUV in other markets.

Posted on 10/9/2020 11:52:01 AM   

malba2367

Hopefully they modernize the LX. My wife wanted one and we got a 2017. The ride is very smooth but it is such a difficult vehicle to live with on a daily basis. The legroom is horrible for such a large vehicle (kids are constantly kicking the drivers seat because they don’t have enough room), 2nd row seating position is uncomfortable for adults after an hour or so, third row is not good, the tech is terrible and it is a chore to manuver in tight parking areas. We just decided to trade it in for a BMW X7. Two positives is that the fit/finish and build quality is the best I have ever seen and the resale value is excellent.

malba2367

Posted on 10/9/2020 12:13:24 PM   

