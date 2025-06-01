Discount Pricing Put Mach-E Sales Ahead Of Gas Powered Mustang In 2024

The Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro are now long out of production, leaving Ford’s Mustang as the last true muscle car standing. You’d think this would send Mustang sales soaring. After all, it’s now the only game in town. Instead, the pony car just suffered its worst sales year ever.

To twist the knife, the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV outsold the classic sports car, officially becoming the best-selling vehicle with “Mustang” in its name—even if purists would argue it’s not a real Mustang.

Mustang sales have been a roller coaster over the last few years, and not the fun, thrill-ride kind. Back in 2022, Ford’s muscle car hit rock bottom with just 47,566 units sold. That handily beat the Camaro but trailed the long-in-the-tooth Dodge Challenger at the time. In 2023, Ford retook the Muscle Car sales crown with 48,605 sales. Now, things are taking a big dip in the wrong direction.