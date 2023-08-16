Disgruntled Owner Finds That 200 Miles In His Prius Cost About Half Than In His Tesla

A Model X Long Range owner discovered that Tesla charges American users who plug into its high-power network differently in pay-by-the-minute states. But the world's most valuable company had to apply this three-tier pricing strategy. Here's why.
 
A person bought a used 2020 Model X Long Range directly from Tesla because they wanted more cabin room and considered that they were ready to make the household an all-electric one. They first tested the EV lifestyle with a 2017 Model X. That unit is still with their family at the time of writing. But before jumping into the zero-tailpipe emission world, this person owned a Toyota Prius. And that's the catalyst that led to fast-charging dissatisfaction.


