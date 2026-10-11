Disneyland Begins Testing AI Robot's To Replace Minimum Wage Parking Assistants

Your next trip to Disneyland may look a little different. The Walt Disney Company has revealed it is testing AI-powered robot assistants that will help drivers find a parking space at the company's crowded resorts. Finding a convenient parking space at a Disneyland resort can be stressful for even the most patient drivers, so these robots could be a godsend. How Disney plans to protect them from rogue drivers remains to be seen. These robots — inspired by "Cars" and "Wall-E" characters — were previewed during the recent Disney Accelerator Demo Day. They are being tested in partnership with Field AI, a robotics firm founded in 2023 with former staff from Google's DeepMind, NASA, Nvidia, Tesla, and others. While a lot of focus in the robotics field is on advanced humanoid robots similar to those from Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and several Chinese firms, these parking assistants haven't been designed to look like a person.















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