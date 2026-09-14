Distracted Walking? Italy Introduces A 75 Euro Fine For Using A Phone While Crossing The Road

Italy's draft road-code reform sets a 75 euro fine for a pedestrian who crosses the roadway while using a smartphone, tablet or laptop. The text, drafted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, extends to pedestrians a ban that until now applied only to drivers, and pairs it with other conduct rules carrying the same penalty. It is not law yet, and that is where any honest reading has to start.

The draft road code extends the device ban to pedestrians, but only while they are on the roadway.

The measure amends article 190 of the road code, the one that governs pedestrian conduct. The ban covers "radiotelephone devices, smartphones, laptops, notebooks, tablets and similar devices", and it applies only while crossing or walking on the roadway. On the sidewalk your phone stays free, because there a moment of distraction does not put you in front of a moving car.