Do Celebrities Like Logan Paul HELP Or Hurt A Brand Like Mercedes When They Feature Them In Their Work?

Agent001 submitted on 9/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:00:15 PM

0 user comments | Views : 362 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Car companies like virtually all brands spend a LOT Of money to market and promote a certain image.



Take Mercedes for instance. They want all those who think of their brand to see them as exclusive, aspirational, best of breed and great heritage and reputation.

It doesn't take much in this lighting fast world of social media to move positive and negative news about something or someone.

And many people totally shatter that image these companies strive to protect, with work like this from YouTube celeb Logan Paul.

So tell us when you see this kind of product like a Benz CARTOONIFIED, does it HELP or HURT the image and or SALES of the brand?




Do Celebrities Like Logan Paul HELP Or Hurt A Brand Like Mercedes When They Feature Them In Their Work?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]