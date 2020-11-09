Do Celebrities Like Logan Paul HELP Or Hurt A Brand Like Mercedes When They Feature Them In Their Work?

Car companies like virtually all brands spend a LOT Of money to market and promote a certain image.



Take Mercedes for instance. They want all those who think of their brand to see them as exclusive, aspirational, best of breed and great heritage and reputation.



It doesn't take much in this lighting fast world of social media to move positive and negative news about something or someone.



And many people totally shatter that image these companies strive to protect, with work like this from YouTube celeb Logan Paul.



So tell us when you see this kind of product like a Benz CARTOONIFIED, does it HELP or HURT the image and or SALES of the brand?







