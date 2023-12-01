Do Drivers Need All Of These Safety Features, Or Should They Just Pay Attention When Driving?

We live in a very trendy world these days, where the establishment of a first-to-market product does not guarantee exclusivity for very long. Other companies are always on the lookout for new ideas and have no qualms about jumping on the proverbial bandwagon of a product that is gaining in popularity.



Perhaps no industry comes close to this in terms of regularity than the automotive manufacturing industry and one of the most popular trends is equipping vehicles with driver assist features under the guise that vehicles equipped with such systems are safer. That may be true in certain circumstances, but they also make vehicles much more expensive to purchase, repair in the event of an accident, and insure.





