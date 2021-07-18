Do European Vehicles That You Can't Buy Here WOO And INTRIGUE You? Or NAH?

At first glance, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV looks a bundle of fun. It certainly stands out. And unlike many modern cars, it won't break the bank.



The two-tone colour scheme reminded me of a Mini Cooper; mine was a bright Voltaic Blue with a Polar White roof.



The model I was driving was the top-of-the- range petrol PureTech 130 with a six-speed automatic gearbox in Shine Plus trim.



It's very comfortable for cruising and on twisty country lanes and there's a 'sport' button if you want or need to tighten up the sinews, but frankly I only tried it for effect.



My main issue was with the six-speed automatic gearbox handle. I found it clunky to move from 'park' into 'drive' and 'reverse'.









