Do High Price Fillups Make You Regret Buying That Big SUV Or Pickup?

Today in Texas, I filled up the 23-gallon gas tank in the Lexus GX 460 I’m driving this week. At $4.74 per gallon for premium grade, the pump prompted me to pay nearly $100. Ouch. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded is about $4.00 per gallon compared to $2.80 per gallon one year ago, and the shock is reverberating across the country. Compound that with the sharp uptick in drivers back on the roads this year and thousands more airplanes back in the sky and demand has skyrocketed. Electrification in the form of hybrids has given car owners more miles per gallon, and smaller vehicles sip gas more frugally than bigger ones, of course. Those owners aren’t feeling the pain in their wallets as much right now as those with trucks and SUVs. So if you own a larger vehicle, do you regret that decision with higher gas prices right now? (Before anyone gets indignant, I have two SUVs so there is no judgment implied; I'm curious for the sake of discussion.)



