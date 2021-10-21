Do No More Evil: Judge Orders Man To Sell His BMW 440i

A 23-year-old from Ludwigsburg, Germany, near Stuttgart, has been ordered to pay several fines and go without a license for a full year, and has also been given three months to sell the BMW 440i with which he attempted to flee the police in April. The driver of the BMW was hanging out with friends in a square, where he reportedly did burnouts. When police arrived on the scene, he decided to hightail it and fled the scene. Although an officer attempted to follow the driver, he said he could not keep up.



