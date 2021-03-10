Do People Who Buy Tacoma's, Frontier's And Ranger's KNOW That Full Size Ford, Chevy and RAM Trucks Get AS GOOD Or BETTER Mileage?

For many years the Japanese has OWNED the idea that their products get great mileage.



They've HAMMERED it into the psyche of American car buyers and there are VERY few people you will talk to who think ANYONE does any better.



And if Facebook fact checkers took a look at things in 2021 they would say the claim is 'partially false'.



Their cars DO get excellent mileage. But their TRUCKS are a whole DIFFERENT STORY.



Tacoma, Frontier, Tundra. ALL SHITTY mileage.



When I owned the latest Tacoma TRD Pro is was LUCKY to get 16mpg EVEN on the highway. A friend of mines son has had 3 Frontiers in the last 10 years. He loves the Aspen to San Diego road trip seeing he's a skier and a surfer.



But no matter how hard he tries, those Frontiers are STUCK at 16-17 hwy. mileage.



The Ford Ranger is a little better, but not much.



But in comparison, I've YET to drive a 2017 or newer FULL SIZE pickup from the big three that can't beat those numbers EASILY.



In fact trucks like my last F-150 Limited (2017) would get 18.5 city and over 22 hwy. That's a FULL size 4x4.



So our question is do the people who buy those smaller trucks thinking they get great mileage even know that the full size rigs do BETTER in 2021?



Tell us what you think and your experiences...



Discuss...





