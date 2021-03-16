Do The Germans Care About American Tastes ANYMORE OR Are They Designing Their Vehicles MOSTLY To Please The CHINESE Market?

Ok, let's come right out and deal with the elephant in the room. The Chinese car market is a HUGE opportunity for the luxury car manufacturers.



And no matter how we WANT to think OUR tastes in the USA are top of mind we all need to be realistic.



These are companies and the the purpose they exist is to make a PROFIT. A BIG profit.



So why would it surprise anyone if in the design houses of the BMW, Porsche's, Audi, VW, MB, etc. are starting to cater to the taste of the Chinese consumer more and more. Smart business right?



Or is it only SHORT term thinking? Over time will it come back to haunt them.



Could it be the BMW face we all abhor here in the states is BEAUTIFUL to a rich customer in Shanghai?



And are they the TRUE target buyer?



So the question tonight is, is the biggest deciding factor of what hits showrooms is how the Chinese will like their latest designs? And the taste of American consumers comes second or third?



Discuss...





