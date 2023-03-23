Do The Math: Michigan Paying $690,000 In Subsidies Per $40,000 Job At Ford Plant

Legislators and Whitmer recently enacted a law setting aside $630 million for the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance to prepare the megasite for Ford’s factory. An additional $120 million is expected to be sought in the future. State officials defend the Ford project subsidies, pointing to especially tough competition from other states as the federal government provides incentives for domestic battery production. They say Michigan is playing catch-up to offer build-ready sites. They also say the Marshall site will create spin-off jobs and is big enough to host other businesses, not just Ford. Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said $525 million of the $750 million in site-readiness spending “would need to be done for this site to be competitive for any project, whether it was going to Ford or company A, B, C, Y or Z. It’s important to note that other states and provinces have been doing this and deliver to companies, especially companies in the mobility space, semiconductor and clean energy, sites — lock, stock and barrel, water, wastewater, you name it — as part of the package.”



