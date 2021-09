When Tesla first showed the yoke steering wheel the chorus of haters began complaining about how difficult it would be to use, blah, blah, blah.



But now that it's out it looks like people not only find it easy to get used to they really dig it.



"I was skeptical of the yoke at first but kept an open mind and am glad I did. If others complain about the yoke they either haven’t tried it yet or don’t have an open mind."



Take THAT Eggheads!





I just drove @BLKMDL3’s refreshed Model S and was really surprised at how easy it was to get used to the yoke. Now I can finally say from personal experience that anyone complaining about the yoke doesn’t know what they’re saying. #Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/DWjmJZf0Ih — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) September 29, 2021