Do These Politicians Know How Much Money Their Cities Will LOSE By FORCING People TO Work From Home? Do They CARE?

A new proposal could require Californians to work remotely three days a week - even after the COVID-19 pandemic - to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to aid in environmental efforts.

A number of Bay Area residents, including employees at large tech firms, were concerned over a new proposal approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Wednesday.

The controversial proposal would effectively ensure that sizable, office-based companies kept 60 per cent of their workers at home on any given workday to curb climate change.

Don't these politicians see the potential economic implications for their cities and how ideas like this will put them into PERMANENT decline?

Why EVER go there if you don't HAVE to unless it was just for leisure?

