Do These Politicians Know How Much Money Their Cities Will LOSE By FORCING People To Work From Home? Do They CARE?

A new proposal could require Californians to work remotely three days a week - even after the COVID-19 pandemic - to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to aid in environmental efforts.

A number of Bay Area residents, including employees at large tech firms, were concerned over a new proposal approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Wednesday.

The controversial proposal would effectively ensure that sizable, office-based companies kept 60 per cent of their workers at home on any given workday to curb climate change.

Don't these politicians see the potential economic implications for their cities and how ideas like this will put them into PERMANENT decline?

Why EVER go there if you don't HAVE to unless it was just for leisure?

Democrats are either clueless or the want to destroy the country.

Retardicans are as dumb as the misspelled statement above and don’t even realize the idiot in command has already destroyed the country

Clearly Car4life1 hasn't been paying attention to what's happening in Seattle, Portland, San Fran, NYC and Chicago and whose ruining them.

DickLess4Lyfe once again, has no clue about how most Americans make their living. Most don't have jobs that allow for working at home, unlike DickLess4Lyfe who lives in his momma's basement.

Slow Joe OTOH wants to increase our taxes by several trillion. He supports the domestic terrorists BLM and antifa. He wants to defund our police. His running mate, the real presidential candidate, openly supports the destruction of our law enforcement agencies.

Too bad for DickLess, Trump is now leading in most of the battleground states. He's crisscrossing the country campaigning while Slow Joe struggles to read his teleprompter at his choreographed news conferences. Just today Slow Joe claimed he has been in Congress for 180 years. He got confused and uttered word salad when interviewed by a very friendly far left talking head on PMSNBC.

But hey, you've always got your momma's basement to retreat back to when Trump wins another 4 years.

