Do They Even Have Quality Control? Cybertruck Aero Wheel Covers Are Damaging It's Tires

While Tesla only started deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck late last year, it appears that owners have already started to experience issues with the intriguing aero covers for the wheels, prompting the automaker to redesign them.



Many unique design choices have been made with the Cybertruck and among the most interesting relate to the plastic aero covers. These aero covers have rubber prongs that extend up towards the side wall of the tire, making it look as though the aero cover and the tire itself are a single piece. However, owners have found that these rubber prongs or fingers can contact the tire sidewall when the car is being driven, wearing down parts of the sidewall.





