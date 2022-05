As you look at most of the vehicles coming out the trend is for LARGE SCREENS to dominate in the dash and cabin.



And it seems there are TWO popular philosophies in the implementation.



One camp, STARTED by Elon and Tesla is the super tall portrait oriented center stack screen. Followed By RAM and Ford.







Tesla Model S



And the other is IMAX movie WIDESCREENS across the dash.







(2023 Kia Telluride)



What we would like to know is WHICH style YOU prefer? Widescreen or Portrait and WHY?