Do YOU TRUST That MOST Emergency Responders Would Know How To Handle YOUR EV In A SERIOUS Emergency? Spoiler Alert, A LOT Can GO WRONG.

EV manufacturer Rivian just published their 'Emergency Response Guide' for police, fire, paramedics and first responders on how to handle their vehicles in a serious emergency.



These are issues with ALL Ev's that must be taken into account in the event of an emergency so we're not just calling out Rivian here.



All we are trying to do is show this kind of information to our readers because from our experience, info like this is NOT highly publicized and MOST consumers have NO IDEA these types of dangers are there.



Take a look at just part of the summary on the Rivian site:











So we're gonna throw this question out there...DO you have a HIGH level of confidence that in an emergency that MOST of the responders that are showing up to these scenes with only split seconds to make decisions are trained well enough to know these ins and outs?



And do you think if most people knew this information that they might NOT consider buying an EV?



Full guide at the link...



Discuss...





