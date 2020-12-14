Do You Agree? Analyst Tells Tesla To Abandon EV Semi Truck And Focus On Quality Issues

Amidst Tesla’s rise as the world’s most valuable automaker by market cap and the growth of its war chest thanks to its recent $5 billion capital raise, auto analysts have recently expressed doubt about whether the electric car maker should still pursue its Tesla Semi project. According to the analysts, it would be better for Tesla to abandon the Semi, and focus instead on improving its current vehicle lineup.

Michael Ramsey, a Gartner vice president and automotive analyst, stated that the Semi is a “distraction” for Tesla at this point, seeing as the long-haul trucking segment is a completely different business. The analyst stated that would be better for Tesla to spin off its efforts to another firm. “Tesla should drop or spin off its Semi efforts to someone else. It’s a different business and a distraction,” Ramsey said.