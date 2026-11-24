Maybe you don't pay close attention to local car commercials. That's understandable, especially when it comes to the ads where the owner drags out their dog and grandkids. But if you do notice them, you'll see that in December or a little earlier, dealers start touting their deep year-end discounts and special pricing. Maybe you've even heard your friends say that the end of the year is a good time to buy a car — but is that true? It can be. Dealers do, in fact, run special year-end deals in order to move inventory. They have to make room on their lots and meet annual sales quotas. In addition to discounts, they'll add incentives to sweeten the deal. It's a good time to buy used cars, as well. We say this because the availability of deals has been seen statistically to increase during December. But it shouldn't be seen as a hard-and-fast rule for every year, since there could be factors like supply-chain shortages that affect the price of cars.



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