Do You Care If Your Car Was Built In A Chinese Factory?

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is turning heads at the Detroit Auto Show, but it hails from China as the crossover is built at the Changan Hangzhou Assembly Plant. That certainly raises a few eyebrows, but the Nautilus isn’t the first Chinese-made vehicle to be sold in the United States. Far from it as Buick has been importing the Envision for years, while the Polestar 2 is also made in the country. That brings us to our question of the day, do you care if your vehicle is made in China? It’s one of a little more importance today as the UAW is on strike and one of the key issues is job security. Of course, they’re also asking automakers to eliminate pay tiers, increase wages, and add/improve retirement benefits – among other things.



