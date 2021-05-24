Do You Fill Up Your Tank With Premium Gas Or Regular And Why?

I am currently standing in the neutral zone of a raging debate that involves both my husband and my boss at A Girls Guide to Cars, Scotty Reiss. It pertains to the age-old question: is it worth the money to fill up your tank with premium gas, or is regular going to do the trick? I have never regularly driven a car that would really benefit from premium gas, but when I was doing my overnight drives from Philadelphia to Toronto to visit my then-boyfriend (now my husband) Chris, he was adamant that I fill my Mazda 2 up with premium gas. I am usually just going to stick with whatever is cheapest, but he kept telling me that premium was the way to go.



Read Article