Do You Follow The Pack When It Comes To Your Car's Color, And How Does It Affect Your Resale?

If you're sitting near a parking lot right now, I invite you to look around and take in the colors. Something tells me that you're sitting in a sea of monochrome: black, gray, silver, and white (which isn't actually a color). Am I right?

I never thought I'd tire of colors like Audi's Nardo Gray or Ferrari's Grigio Medio, but year after year after year, the auto market keeps getting plastered with boring hues. Unfortunately, that trend hasn't changed in 2023. If anything, the most boring of all non-gray finishes in the business is rising in value, not falling.

Recently, a study by I See Cars analyzed the most popular car colors for Model Year 2023 vehicles and found that monochromatic colors made up a staggering 78.9% of the market. Just let that sink in. Four out of every five cars on the road are some form of white, black, gray, or silver. How absolutely mundane.









