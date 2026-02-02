Do You GPS Track Your Car?

Like everything else, keeping tabs on our cars has evolved. Most of us used GPS trackers, which were typically more expensive and required professional installation, but the tech revolution that involved the auto space made things significantly easier. Bluetooth trackers are the next big thing on this front.

I'm certain you've heard of Apple's AirTag, pretty much the most famous tracker on the market. It's so famous that some people call every tracker on the market an "AirTag." It's like a Jeep. My mother always refers to SUVs as "Jeeps." The reason is the same in both cases. Jeeps have become a symbol of bigger vehicles, and AirTags lead the tracker market.

However, AirTags did not invent this product category.