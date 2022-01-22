Do You Have Any GREEN Poupon? Bentley Banks On Hybrid and EV Future.

Movie stars and moguls moseying through sunny Los Angeles this week may have spotted a new luxury Bentley Flying Spur in traditional British racing green.



It’s just one colourful shade among many on show to the shoppers on Rodeo Drive and down in Santa Barbara as Bentley launches the new car in California.



Green is arguably the most significant new colour from the UK luxury car-maker, which builds the sporty limousines some 5,000 miles away in wintry Crewe.



And, the Flying Spur Hybrid in question is also ‘green’ in intent.



It is a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid that marks an important early step in the car-maker’s drive towards electrification — and a fully electric line-up within the decade.













