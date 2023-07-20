Do You Think MOST Auto Writers Publish Articles To Help The Average Car Buyer OR To Stay In Good Standing In The Industry And For The PERKS?

From our experience, there is NO question many auto writers prioritize personal benefits and maintaining their standing within the industry over genuine passion for the subject matter. But it's essential to remember that not all individuals within a profession share the same motivations or values.



In any field, including automotive journalism, there will be a diverse range of professionals with varying levels of passion and commitment to their work.



In most businesses the masses would rather not rock the boat and stay in good standing.



Some auto writers focus on staying in the "club" and seeking perks like free manufacturer car trips, parties, and junkets, can lead to potential biases in their reporting. It’s actually many more than you would think from our experience. There are SHRIMP GOBBLERS GALORE (hat tip to Agent 00R for that GEM) in the auto media. Even the THOUGHT of them missing out on the perks keeps them up at night.



So there is LITTLE doubt, much of what you read about cars is biased.



As a consequence, readers must approach auto journalism and ALL media in 2023 with a critical mindset and seek out multiple sources to gain a balanced perspective. When researching vehicles and considering purchasing decisions, it's crucial to consult various reputable sources that provide unbiased and objective evaluations of different cars.



But what is MOST important is what YOU, the reader thinks?



For the most part, do you believe what you read at the major auto outlets is written in order to do the BEST job for you and your needs or are most playing it safe, so they don’t get excluded from the ‘CLUB’?





