Do You Trust The Ford Explorer As A REAL Off-Roader Now That They've Added The TIMBERLINE Edition? And If So, Should Kia Do The Same To The Telluride?

Ford has unveiled the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline, which it says is the the most off-road-capable Explorer ever.”



“Ford is delivering on more capable SUVs with Timberline. Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “Timberline hits a new sweet spot with these customers who want an ideal combination of passenger space, moderate off-road capability and great manners around town.”



The Explorer Timberline comes standard with four-wheel drive, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential and a Terrain Management System with seven drive modes, including Trail and Deep Snow/ Sand. It also gets Hill Descent Control and steel skid plates.



What we want to know is do you TRUST the Ford Explorer as a real off-road vehicle with these added additions? And if so, should Kia do the SAME to the Telluride?





