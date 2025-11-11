Do You Use OEM Or Aftermarket Parts And Why?

OEM, a term that you will hear thrown around every part of the car industry, whether you move with the performance crowd and their Audi TT or VW Golf GTI speedsters, or talking to parents in the carpool, with their Toyota RAV4 and Chrysler Pacifica family-haulers. From the dealership to the mechanics, OEM parts and OEM suppliers are key to the automotive industry, so what are they? In this article we will look at the term OEM and everything that surrounds it. We will look at what it means for you as a consumer, and the value of your vehicle.



