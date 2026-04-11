Do You Warm Up Your Car In The Morning?

Agent009 submitted on 11/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:01 AM

Views : 184 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For generations, drivers have followed the same morning ritual: start the car, let the engine idle for several minutes, and only hit the road once the temperature gauge starts moving. It was considered essential for protecting the engine, particularly during cold winter mornings.
 
But modern cars don't really need the warm-up treatment anymore.
 
Advances in fuel injection, engine management systems, and lubricants have changed how modern vehicles behave during cold starts. What was once an important part of vehicle maintenance has largely become an outdated habit. So, why has this old advice become unnecessary, and what's the right way to start your car on a cold morning?


Read Article


Do You Warm Up Your Car In The Morning?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)