Do You Wish For The Comeback Of The Spare Tire?

Flat tires are a major inconvenience and, since Murphy’s law applies to them too, tend to happen when you are in a hurry to get somewhere. In any case, whether it happens in your driveway or on the side of a highway at night, a flat is one of those problems that feels like it shouldn’t exist in 2025 – yet here we are. One Tesla driver who shared his frustrating experience on Reddit eventually run out of patience. After dealing with multiple flats in a few months and realizing his tire repair kit was basically a one-hit wonder, he made a change. Now, he’s added a real spare tire to his trunk.



