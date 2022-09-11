Dock Worker Shortage Causes European Export Pileup

A lack of drivers to move containers and cars, in combination with high volumes of trade, have led to gridlock at the German Port of Bremerhaven, one of the largest automobile hubs in the world.

The backups are forcing vehicles ready to enter or leave Europe to sit at the port. That is causing delays for automakers such as BMW, Stellantis, Renault, Tesla and Volvo.

 

“These delays are massive,” Andreas Braun, a logistics expert, told CNBC. “There is a three-month delay for BMW, where cars sit in yards waiting to be fitted with extras, especially with the iDrive touch controller.”



