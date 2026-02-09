Documents Reveal UK's Experiment With Smart Highways Is A Catastrophic Waste Of Money

Most smart motorway projects are not providing good value for money: that’s the damning assessment provided by National Highways as part of its review into the controversial schemes that have cost taxpayers billions of pounds.

Of the 16 five-year Post Opening Project Evaluations (POPE) published by the authority, just three say the road is on track to deliver the anticipated value for money. The remainder are either in line with pessimistic early forecasts or expected to cost the taxpayer even more cash.

“The reluctant release of these documents, without any announcement, feels like an attempt to bury bad news,” said AA president, Edmund King.