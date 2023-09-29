Dodge And Alfa Romeo EVs To Come With Simulated Gear Shifting

FCA US LLC, more commonly known as Stellantis North America, has filed a patent for technology that enables simulated gear shifts and driving modes in fully electric vehicles. With this technology, Stellantis will potentially join several other automakers currently exploring ways to make EVs more enjoyable to drive, or that already have. Hyundai, for instance, recently revealed the wild Ioniq 5 N EV, which has 641 horsepower and a simulated transmission called N e-shift that mirrors the behavior of a traditional dual-clutch gearbox.



