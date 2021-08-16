Dodge Announces Performance Vehicle Debut Dates But Won't Say What They Are

This past weekend, Dodge hosted the sixth Roadkill Nights automotive festival at the M1 Concourse road racing facility in Pontiac, Michigan. The event was held on Saturday, but on Friday, Dodge had a press conference to give media a chance to check out the venue and some of the key competitors without the massive crowd of spectators. While speaking at that press conference, Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis talked about more than just Roadkill Nights, briefly introducing the “Never Lift” program – in which Dodge will lay out the schedule for their new model plans for the next two years.









