Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Certifying The Ultimate Hellcat Last Call Editions

Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.



Dodge is currently sending the Charger and Challenger on a farewell tour, rolling out a series of “Last Call” special editions. It has already released six of them including the recent ‘Black Ghost’ and ‘Swinger’, and there’s one more remaining, the seventh and final still-secret car that was supposed to be more special than most. Because this model, which commemorates another as-yet unnamed muscle classic from Dodge’s back catalog, is in line to get the most powerful street-legal factory Hellcat motor ever produced.



Read Article