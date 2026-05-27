Dodge Brings Back The Charger SRT Hellcat With A Hemi

Stellantis is still struggling to fix its mistakes, and it is bringing back the HEMI that it killed back in 2023. The so-called muscle car that it has been selling as an EV and with an inline-six under the hood is finally getting the long-lost HEMI and a beloved name: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Dodge has been facing severe backlash since it killed the HEMI, along with the iconic Charger and Challenger as we knew them. Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is unofficially held responsible for the disappearance of the almighty engine.