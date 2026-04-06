Dodge CEO Believes The Market Is Ripe For An Inexpensive Sports Car

A year ago, we asked Dodge CEO Matt McAlear whether he believed there was an exploitable market for a sub-$30k sports car. In a nutshell, his answer was “yes.” But the past year hasn’t exactly been easy to navigate for Dodge’s parent company. Sales are up, sure, but between constantly moving regulatory targets and broad and varied economic uncertainty, we were curious how McAlear felt about that assertion a year later. So when we caught up with him during the 2026 New York auto show, we asked. “Yeah, there’s absolutely a market for affordability, McAlear said. There’s a market for affordability in something that nobody else is offering and separates us from the pack.



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