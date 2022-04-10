Dodge CEO Confirms They Were Considering Using The Giulia Platform For New Challenger

Several years ago, there were rumors that announced an interesting platform share within the FCA Group. The Giorgio platform, deployed by Alfa Romeo for its Giulia and Stelvio models, was supposed to be shared with Dodge, Jeep, and Maserati. Initially, these were just rumors, but statements made by officials partly confirmed them without providing a timeline. Now, we know why Dodge did not use the Giorgio platform for a new Challenger.



That’s right, folks; someone at Dodge confirmed that the corporation's plan with the Giorgio platform was to use it for a new Challenger. The resulting models would have been lighter, and they would have come with next-level handling when compared to the LC platform that was launched back in 2008.



