Dodge CEO Open To Making A V8 Charger Model If Demand Is High Enough

It was almost Christmas when we revealed why Dodge did not intend to put a V8 engine in the new-gen Charger, and between us, we got used to the idea. However, it appears that the mighty eight-cylinder unit might become real in the brand's new muscle car. The peeps at TheDrive recently got to chat to Dodge's CEO, Matt McAlear, and they asked him a few sensitive questions about the future of the latest Charger, including if there is any chance that it might pack a V8 motor in the future. To our surprise, the company's head honcho hinted at one, stating that it could be on the table if there is a strong business case for it. "We are just getting started. We're going to have a lot of fun," McAlear said. "We don't want to stand still at Dodge, and we don't plan on it. There will be powertrain variations that continue to come. We haven't even launched an SRT yet, so we still have to get into that. And who knows where we go if the business case makes sense [for a V8] and there's potential."



Read Article