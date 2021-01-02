Dodge CEO Warns That The Hellcat's Days Are Numbered

As the automotive world continues its slow pivot to electric vehicles, the future prospects for big, high-powered internal combustion engines have been growing slimmer. But instead of mourning the loss of what’s been one of the company’s most successful marketing measures, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis doesn’t sound at all concerned that the Hellcat V8 is a dying breed.

“The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered,” Kuniskis told CNBC during a recent video interview. “They’re absolutely numbered because of all the compliance costs. But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered.”