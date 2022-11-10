Dodge Challenger Continues To Dominate Pony Car Sales

Once again, the Dodge Challenger sold better than its rivals from the Ford Motor Company and Chevrolet. No fewer than 16,412 units were sold in the United States in Q3 2022, up nearly 17.3 percent from Q3 2021.



There is, however, bad news. The Challenger moved 42,094 units year to date compared to 44,142 examples from January through September 2021. The Mustang ranked second on the leaderboard with 10,354 examples in Q3 2022 and 36,598 versus 41,065 units in terms of year-to-date volume.



