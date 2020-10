As new car sales across the United States start to rebound with states opening up during the coronavirus pandemic, it is the Dodge Challenger that has proven to be the most popular muscle car.

During the third quarter of the year, a total of 16,332 Dodge Challengers were sold across the United States. That represents a 9.42 per cent fall in sales compared to the 18,031 Challengers that were sold in the third quarter of 2019.