Dodge Confirms the V8 Challenger And Charger Are DEAD

We have known for some time that Dodge is working on a new battery-electric platform for its next generation of muscle cars. Nevertheless, the fate of the V8 versions of the Charger and Challenger was unclear, with speculations that the V8 could live alongside the battery-powered cars. Sadly, this will not be the case, as Dodge finally confirmed in a letter to editors.



According to a MotorTrend story, Dodge would supposedly continue selling ICE-versions of its muscle cars alongside the electric versions. This already sounds far -etched, as developing two different platforms for the same models would not work very well economically. MotorTrend sources were somehow convinced that the ICE platform would be shared among other Stellantis brands and models to spread the costs.



