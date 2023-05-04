Dodge Dealers Are Doing The Right Thing, Most Are Selling The Challenger SRT Demon 170 At MSRP

While some unscrupulous dealers are happy to overcharge their customers with heavily inflated markups on the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, it appears that the vast majority are keeping fans happy with fair sticker prices. Following an article that we wrote reporting on some of the ridiculous price gougings from certain dealers - with some examples reaching $350,000 - MotorTrend did some digging to find out if such practices are the norm or are isolated incidents. Dodge responded to queries for comment with a reiteration of the official ordering policy (which is to prioritize builds at or near MSRP) and added that the vast majority of orders are for cars sold at the official asking price.



