Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Unbanned In 10 States - Automaker Hopes To Have It Legal In All 50 States

Dodge brought the V8 back with a vengeance earlier this year, starting with the 2026 Durango, which is currently the only model in Dodge's lineup available with the engine (we're still hoping it eventually makes its way somehow under the hood of the Charger). However, when the 2026 Durango began sales in mid-August, the more potent 392 and Hellcat V8 options weren't offered in California and other states that adopted California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions standards. That's a total of 18 states (19 if you include Washington, DC), representing more than a third of the buying public. We now have some good news if you happen to live in one of those states and want to purchase a Durango with either the 392 or Hellcat V8s.



