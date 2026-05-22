Dodge Green Lights Copperhead SRT Sports Car

Dodge is definitely up to something. Behind closed doors of a meeting, executives shared a photo suggesting that the Dodge Copperhead is coming. In the photo teasing the upcoming model, it seems to have the silhouette of a sports coupe with a massive wing at the back. No, the Viper is not coming back, but the "Dodge Copperhead" name might ring a bell. Dodge gloriously failed with its EV strategy, and it’s not even necessarily their fault. The Charger Daytona was just the wrong car at the wrong time, playing by the books of a CEO who abruptly resigned soon after launch. Now, Stellantis is trying to fix the mistakes, and soon after bringing the almighty HEMI back with a bang in the Ram lineup, a new car shows up flexing its muscles.



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